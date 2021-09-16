Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

MIRM stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.