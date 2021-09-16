QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.65

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.65 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 5514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

Several analysts have commented on QADB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 323.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

