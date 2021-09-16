Qcash Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.67 million and approximately $270.35 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00122036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00176279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.14 or 0.07531829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.42 or 1.00109931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.47 or 0.00872731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

