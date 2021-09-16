QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QSEP stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get QS Energy alerts:

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.