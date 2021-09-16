QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QSEP stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About QS Energy
