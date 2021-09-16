Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

NYSE:DGX opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

