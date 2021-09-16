Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,252 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $405,676. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

