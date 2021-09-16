Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,506 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,212,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,916,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,371 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,531. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.