Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

