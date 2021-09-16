Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.