Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.19 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

