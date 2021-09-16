Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 674,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $419,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 34.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 287,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.