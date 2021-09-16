Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,380 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.