Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,073 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

