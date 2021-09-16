Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 47,709 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

