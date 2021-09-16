Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,584 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of RLAY opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.