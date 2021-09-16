Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,686. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 181.48 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

