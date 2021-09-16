Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) vs. H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Financial Review

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 17.20% 7.46% 0.63% H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 19.70% 9.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and H. Lundbeck A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.31 $918.13 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.99 $242.21 million $2.90 9.31

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Raiffeisen Bank International and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 3 4 0 2.57 H. Lundbeck A/S 2 1 4 0 2.29

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.