Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.51. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $487.85 million, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

