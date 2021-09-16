Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.90. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

