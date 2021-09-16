RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $900.09

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €900.09 ($1,058.93) and traded as high as €939.60 ($1,105.41). RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €921.80 ($1,084.47), with a volume of 6,109 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAA shares. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €903.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €781.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

