Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,190.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $10,190.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

