Raymond James Analysts Give Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) a $35.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

