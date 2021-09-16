Raymond James Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$26.75

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$26.75 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.53.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.92. 389,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.