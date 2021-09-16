Raymond James Plans Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $143.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

