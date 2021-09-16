Raymond James to Issue Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NYSE RJF opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $143.14.

Shares of Raymond James are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

