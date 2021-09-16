Razor Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $690,411.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $690,411.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008001 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

