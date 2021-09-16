RCM Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,769% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of 366.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

