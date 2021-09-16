Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

