RED 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,208.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. RED has a total market cap of $693,716.92 and approximately $4,208.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded up 8% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00389228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

