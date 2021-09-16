Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $405.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.70. 20,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,639. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $49.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

