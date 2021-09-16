Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.
Red Violet stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 130,961 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
