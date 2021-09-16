Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

Red Violet stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 130,961 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

