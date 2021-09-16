Rentberry Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $324,357.80 and $445.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00141464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00804987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.