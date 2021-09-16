Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 81,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

