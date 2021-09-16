Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.44. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.