Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 556,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,046 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

