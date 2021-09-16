Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

FB stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.16. 181,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $953,475,565 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.