Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 242,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $261.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

