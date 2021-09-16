Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,109 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $435.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

