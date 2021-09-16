Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 298 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.04. 10,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.