Reviewing Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Avivagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 3.32 $1.47 billion $0.51 52.22 Avivagen $880,000.00 22.05 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Avivagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Avivagen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Avivagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.42% 12.34% 6.44% Avivagen -425.58% N/A -181.29%

Risk and Volatility

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avivagen has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Avivagen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals. It has operations in Mexico and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Chemaphor, Inc. and changed its name to Avivagen Inc.in May 2012. Avivagen Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

