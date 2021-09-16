Revolution Populi Price Reaches $0.0811 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $97.35 million and $1.82 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

