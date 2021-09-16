Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RZLT traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RZLT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

