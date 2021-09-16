Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RZLT traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $24.00.
In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.
