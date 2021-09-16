Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,687 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

EPAY opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

