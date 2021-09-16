Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.