Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.41 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of PRA Group worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $109,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.