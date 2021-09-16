Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.