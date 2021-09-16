Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.