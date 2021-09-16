Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,036 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

