Richard E. Perlman Sells 64,675 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,725,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MEG stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

