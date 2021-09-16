Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of RGEDF stock remained flat at $$27.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
