Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RGEDF stock remained flat at $$27.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

Get Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. alerts:

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.